Infillion is New Name For Ad Tech Firm Gimbal | true[X]

Gimbal | true[X], the ad tech company formed when Gimbal acquired true[X] in 2020, said it is changing its name to Infillion.

By choosing Infillion, a word that means a very large number, the company said it is recognizing the infinite possibilities available to the agencies and brands it works with because of the growth in ecommerce and digital media options.

The company this year introduced its TrueTargeting feature, which connects first party location data with behavioral and viewership data across all screens in order to improve the value exchange between consumers and brands.

“The race for attention is growing exponentially as the digital economy accelerates, providing a unique opportunity for Infillion to become synonymous with the powerful value exchanges that enhance the relationship between brands and their customers,” said Scott Dillon, CEO. “Infillion, and our evolved positioning, perfectly illustrates our growing ambition in the market and how we will drive measurable impact for our clients and businesses.”

True[X] was acquired by 21st Century Fox. It became part of Disney when Disney acquired most of Fox. The company specialized in creating advertising experiences designed to build viewer attention.

Gimbal provides data-driven digital experiences that connect people to places. Its media portfolio centers on advanced data solutions, especially CTV, via true[X] and its programmatic suite, now called Next.

“In a world where technology is expanding faster than marketers can keep up, Infillion aims to make life easier for our clients by connecting their customers more directly, and by demonstrating that a brand cares about consumers’ time, attention and privacy. If we can’t do that, then technology hasn’t advanced as much as we think it has, despite all the innovation,” said Laurel Rossi, CMO Infillion. ■