Chicken Soup for the Soul Launches Crackle Connex Ad-Sales Platform

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it launched Crackle Connex, a new ad-sales platform.

Crackle Connex gives buyers access to the company’s ad-supported video on demand and free ad-supported streaming television assets, as well as 10,000 Redbox digital out-of-home screens and more than 20 third-party ad supply partners, reaching 80 million monthly active users.

The new unit will be overseen by Chicken Soup chief revenue officer Philippe Guelton and president of advertising sales Darren Olive.

“With Crackle Connex, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has created a leading advertising platform that simplifies the buying process of video advertising across both in-home and out-of-home screens,” Guelton said. “We have some big news to share in the coming weeks and at our NewFront presentation on May 3.”

The new unit also includes the Crackle Connex Branded Content Studio, which produces original and brand-supported shows including Inside the Black Box, produced with Publicis’s APX Ventures, and Going for Broke, executive produced by Ashton Kutcher and hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig.