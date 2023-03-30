YouTube, Vizio, Amazon, Peacock, Roku, TikTok and Meta Headline NewFronts

YouTube, Vizio, Amazon, Snap, Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Yahoo, Meta, Vevo and TikTok are among the headliners presenting at this year’s NewFronts.

The NewFronts, run by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), will be held from May 1-4. All presentations will be live with most streamed for remote viewing.

On Wednesday, a number of short presentations will be made as part of the IAB Main Stage. Maria Menounos will host. Presenting companies include the BBC, Innovid, CafeMedia, Crackle Connex, Estrella Media, LG Ads, TransUnion, Canela Media, Samba TV, Teads and GSTV.

IAB president David Cohen

“With more opportunities than ever, the 2023 IAB NewFronts is the best opportunity to gather buyers and sellers to talk about growth, innovation, and the state of the industry,” IAB CEO David Cohen said. “This year, we asked buyers about which diverse media companies they wanted to hear from, and they suggested: Blavity, Cocina and Urban One. We are pleased to offer each of them an opportunity to present this year at no cost. In summary, there’s no better place to kick off the buying season, especially if you’re interested in what’s new and what’s next.”

During the NewFronts, IAB will release its annual Video Ad Spend Study, which includes full-year 2022 results and an outlook for 2023.

The growth of ad-supported platforms means that consumers and media buyers have more choices than ever,” IAB VP, Media Center Eric John said. “No one should be taking last year’s approach to this year’s NewFronts. The IAB NewFronts is a must-attend event for everyone who needs to understand the latest consumer trends and newest interactive ad models to remain competitive.” ■