NewFronts Agenda Set With ‘Stream On’ Theme for Event

Vizio, which presented at the 2021 NewFronts, is returning to the event in 2022,

The agenda for the 2022 NewFronts were announced Thursday by IAB, showing a program that features digital natives, traditional media companies moving into streaming, device makers and measurement companies.

The theme for the event is “Stream On,” a sentiment shared by companies ranging from Amazon, Meta and Snap to NBCUniversal’s Peacock and A+E Networks.

The program opens with a session on Monday, May 2 presented by YouTube and MediaLink.

The first three days of the conference will be conducted both in-person and virtually. The sessions on Thursday will be virtual-only. The full agenda can be found below.

“As the media world continues its rapid digital intensification, the opportunities afforded by ad-supported streaming will invariably become richer and more satisfying for consumers and marketers alike,” IAB CEO David Cohen said. “With streaming at the center of everything, we should be both energized by the possibilities and enthusiastic to rethink legacy practices around planning, activation, currency, measurement, creativity and diversity.”

IAB will release its annual Video Ad Spend report providing industry trends and projections for the digital video market from the buy side on May 2. On May 4, the IAB Inclusion Institute will present a series of panels and minority-owned media presentations aimed at accelerating ad spend and addressing accountability in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, including within the creator community.

The following week, IAB will hold its podcast upfront from May 10-12 with a series of virtual presentations. ■