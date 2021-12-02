NewFronts Scheduled To Be Held In May and In Person

The IAB is planning to hold the NewFronts in person again.

The 2022 NewFronts will be held the week of May 2, with the first four days planned as in-person events, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) said Thursday.

All five days of NewFront presentations will be streamed for remote viewing.

For the past two years, the NewFronts, where digital video companies share their programming plans with media buyers and advertiser — have been virtual online events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upfronts, held by the big broadcast and cable networks later in May, have also been held virtually the past two years. The Walt Disney Co. said it plans an in-person event this year, although it won’t be held in a large theater as in past years in order to create a more interactive experience.

The IAB will hold its podcast upfront the week of May 10-12. Those will take place virtually. ■