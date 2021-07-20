IAB Sets Dates For Fall Events for Media Buyers

The IAB announced its schedule of fall events aimed at bringing together media buyers and sellers.

Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, the IAB plans to hold a fall podcast upfront, a fall ad marketplace for connected TV and digital video, and the IAB Audience Connect conference, which will look at the issue of balancing privacy, personalization and safety.

The IAB is responsible for the digital video NewFronts in the spring.

“As we work to define the new industry normal, one thing is clear - the marketplace has been forever changed. It is dynamic, always-on and built on flexibility and agility,” said David Cohen, CEO of the IAB. “From our conversations with members, we believe that there is real value in connecting buyers and sellers more frequently to discuss changes in the marketplace and new opportunities.”

The podcast upfront will be Sept. 9 and 10. Presenting companies include Acast, Adonde Media, AdvertiseCast, The Atlantic, Audacy’s Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios and Podcorn, Kerning Culture, LAist Studios, NPR, Osiris Media, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Media and WBUR.

Brand marketers and media buyers will be invited to the fall marketplace on Sept. 14 to hire pitches from digital video content providers including A+E Networks, Canela Media, Facebook, Roku and Samsung Ads.

The IAB will release its 2022 Outlook from PwC on Sept. 14.

On September 15, speakers will tackle data addressability and privacy in a cookie-less world during the Audience Connect conference. Presenters will include Acxiom, Experian, LiveIntent, Lotame, Neusar, PubMatic, The Trade Desk, TransUnion and Verizon Media.