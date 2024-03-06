Hulu’s ‘Shōgun’ Tops TVision’s Weekly Power Score Rankings

Hulu’s Shōgun was the top show in TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows on connected TV for the week of February 26.

A new adaptation of the James Clavell novel, Shōgun jumped into the top slot after the series’ first two episodes dropped on February 27.

Shōgun moved ahead of the two Apple TV Plus shows that were atop the rankings the previous week — Masters of the Air and Constellation.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (season 11) on Max and Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.

(Image credit: TVision)

The top-ranked movie on CTV for February was Paramount Plus’s Players, with Damon Wayans.

The rest of the Top 5 were The Underdoggs on Prime Video, Mea Culpa on Netflix, They Called Him Mostly Harmless on Max and Orion and the Dark on Netflix.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across more than 1,000 apps, looks at how long viewers pay attention to a program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach and as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers, regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.