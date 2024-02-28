Apple TV Plus Places Two Shows Atop TVision Power Score Rankings

Apple TV Plus landed two series at the very top of TVision’s Power Score Rankings of shows on connected TV during the week of February 19.

In its first week available, Apple’s Constellation was the No. 1 show.

Masters of the Air, which was No. 4 in the previous rankings , moved up to the No. 2 spot.

Apple had a third show in the Top 20 with The New Look at No. 20, down from 11 a week earlier.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender and Love is Blind (Season 6) and Hulu’s Death and Other Details.

Netflix had four shows in the top 20 and Amazon had three.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.