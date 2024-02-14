Amazon Prime’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Top TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Amazon Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith jumped to the top of TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows on connected TV for the week of Feb. 5.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was No. 2 the previous week.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Apple TV Plus’ Masters of the Air, Max’s The Tourist, Max’s Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12) and Netflix’s Griselda, which was No. 1 the previous two weeks.

Amazon, Netflix, Peacock and Hulu all had three shows in the Top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.