How Watching Netflix Might Help You Live to 100

Netflix premieres docuseries Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones August 30. Author and adventurer Dan Buettner is behind the series.

Buettner has studied the concept of “Blue Zones”, places where an extraordinary number of people reach age 100, within Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica and Loma Linda, California. National Geographic was a partner on that initiative, which saw Buettner aim to reverse-engineer a formula for longevity.

“These five populations each have their own unique secrets, but also share some surprising common behaviors that are proven to promote longevity and health,” according to Netflix.

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones lands in each locale and investigates the diet, behavior and lifestyles of those who live truly long lives. Common principles in the five Blue Zones Buettner looks into are plant-based diets, natural movement and a family-first mindset.

Buettner’s books include The Blue Zone: 9 Lessons of Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest. The Blue Zones: Secrets for Living Longer comes out August 29.

Buettner is described as a “National Geographic Fellow” on BlueZones.com.

“The series is the culmination of 20 years of identifying and studying the world’s longest-lived people,” Buettner told Netflix’s marketing arm Tudum. “I cannot imagine a better source of expertise for learning how to live a longer life, than from people who’ve actually achieved it. And the core secret they have to offer us is not at all what you think.”

Angus Wall is an executive producer.