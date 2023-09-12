‘Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward’ Return October 7

Season two of Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward premieres on NBC Saturday, October 7, and season one of Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad starts on Telemundo the same day.

Craig Robinson hosts the 30-minute show. Play It Forward airs in NBC’s “The More You Know” weekend morning block. Ganando Con La Comunidad runs in Telemundo’s “Mi Telemundo” Saturday morning block.

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) produces both shows.

“There are few sports-and-entertainment brands more iconic than the Harlem Globetrotters. We look forward to expanding the franchise to Telemundo this season, providing an even more diverse audience with the opportunity to experience this inspiring show,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive VP and general manager, education/information.

In season two, the basketball team will showcase philanthropic organizations and programs across the country, including NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, which provides training and opportunities for women and marginalized communities of color, and the power of “street poetry” in Los Angeles.

“We’ve always been a brand that celebrates, amplifies and encourages the importance of inclusivity across all that we do. The fact that we are here for everyone has been the secret to our success for almost 100 years,” said Keith Dawkins, president of Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “Our partnerships with HMPG, NBCU and now Telemundo speaks to our transformation of the Harlem Globetrotters to a truly global entertainment brand that is reaching viewers across every format and wherever they are.”

The Globetrotters were founded in 1926 as the Chicago Globetrotters, becoming the Harlem Globetrotters in 1929, and showcasing their array of basketball tricks. There was a Harlem Globetrotters animated show on in the ‘70s.