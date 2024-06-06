GumGum Says In-Video Ad Units Boost Attention 30%

Ad tech company GumGum said its In-Video ad format produces a 30% higher attention rate compared to other connected TV ads, according to a study by TVision.

In-Video is an overlay format that integrates ad message duringly into video content. It is designed to be a non-disruptive viewers experience.

In the TVision study, In-Video produced a viewer attention score 30% higher than transitional CTV ad units.

Female viewers were 28% more engaged with the In-Video units compared to standard CTV ads.

When other people are in the room, viewers spend 23% more time with eye on the In-Video units compared with other ad units.

“As brands contend with the challenges of attention fatigue on streaming and linear amidst an ever-increasing volume of advertisements, they are wasting ad dollars in spots where the audience is not engaged,” said GumGum Chief Technology Officer Ken Weiner.

“Treating CTV as merely an extension of linear TV is limiting,” Weiner said. “By prioritizing attention and adopting non-disruptive formats like In-Video, brands can truly enhance their visibility and impact in the CTV space.”

TVision measures attention with a demographically representative panel whose eye movements are tracked on a second-by-second basis.

“The CTV landscape presents unique challenges and opportunities for capturing viewer attention,” said Hassan Babajane, senior VP of commercial at TVision. “By embedding GumGum’s In-Video, brands can significantly enhance the effectiveness of their ad spend while maximizing viewer engagement. Strategies like this are crucial as the CTV space grows and diversifies, requiring advertisers to adopt more innovative strategies to engage audiences.”