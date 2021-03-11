GumGum Streaming Overlay Ads Don’t Give Viewers a Break

GumGum, a technology company focusing on contextual intelligence, said it launched its first video ad product, which places overlays that put marketers messages on screen without interrupting the programming for a commercial break.

The In-Video overlays resemble the lower-third graphic often used for promos and contextually targeted to increase engagement. They are inserted into streaming video using GumGum’s server-side ad insertion technology.

“This new ad unit is a game changer for CTV and OTT and for all of us as consumers. With this In-Video overlay unit, publishers have access to video inventory they haven’t had before and brands have the opportunity, for the first time, to reach consumers without disrupting the content they want to be watching,” said GumGum CEO Phil Schraeder. “We have seen an overwhelming amount of interest for this product already, as our pilot program is basically sold out. We are excited to expand this offering with more video publishers and streaming platforms in the coming year as the demand continues to skyrocket.”

In-Video ads are available for CTV apps. Inventory with apps participating in the pilot program--AXS.TV, TV, VideoBridge, and ACW TV, is already almost sold out, GumGum said.

GumGum said it plans to make available In-Video ad available on more streaming platforms, and then expand into live linear TV.

The ads can be bought either programmatically or through direct sales.

“At IPG we like this kind of out-of-the-box thinking. Streaming environments are a huge focus for our clients right now and they are looking for innovative and creative ways to connect with consumers within OTT and CTV environments,” said Kara Manatt, senior VP, intelligence solutions at Magna, Global. “We are excited to explore the effectiveness of GumGum’s new in-video ad unit and give our brands the ability to connect with consumers in a meaningful and non-intrusive way."

This new ad format gives publishers additional video inventory to monetize, GumGum said. Publishers will also have the ability to use the new available inventory to promote their own content.

"GumGum's extension of its dynamic ad placement into CTV is an exciting innovation VideoBridge is excited to help enable," said Nick Frazee, CEO of VideoBridge. “Our partners are always looking for differentiation, and this new placement represents a cutting edge product for buyers in the fastest growing ad ecosystem, CTV."