GumGum Initiative Offers CTV Ads To Advocacy Organizations

Digital ad platform GumGum announced GumGum Gives, a program that helps advocacy organizations capture attention and awareness through connected GumGum’s non-interruptive In-Video connected TV ad format.

The first organizations to work with GumGum are The Trevor Project, a LGBTQIA+ youth suicide non-profit, conservation group WildAid and digitalundivided, which supports Latina and Black women entrepreneurs.

All three organization have campaign running across GumGum inventory through the end of the year.

GumGum said one of the organizations has already seen a 20 percentage point lift in ad recall and organization awareness in a third-party brand lift study.

“The CTV audience is huge and continues to grow, and we are excited to work with advocacy organizations like The Trevor Project, WildAid, and digitalundivided to leverage our In-Video ad unit to help them amplify attention and grow awareness,” said GumGum Chief Technology Officer, Ken Weiner. “The biggest benefit of In-Video is that it’s an extremely cost effective and low-lift way to help these organizations meet audiences in the right moment as they watch streaming TV.”

GumGum’s In-Video ad unit provides a way for advertisers to seamlessly connect with consumers without disrupting the viewing experience. Publishers who enable In-Video are able to increase monetization opportunities by unlocking more content for advertisers to monetize against. The overlay ad can be used by all CTV publishers and across video-on-demand (VOD) and free, ad-supported TV (FAST).

“We are grateful for the partnership of GumGum in helping us reach new audiences to raise awareness of The Trevor Project’s critical life-saving work,” said Abie Peacock, senior director of integrated marketing for The Trevor Project. “At a moment where anti-LGBTQ legislation and rhetoric is at an all-time high, and LGBTQ young people need our support more than ever, it is inspiring that through the power of this partnership, so many target audience members have been moved to take action in support of Trevor’s life-saving mission.”

“The Environment Excuse is WildAid’s first U.S. consumer decarbonization campaign and we are grateful to GumGum for being a first mover in providing pro bono CTV media to scale the campaign. We are seeing increased quality traffic to theenvirornmentexcuse.org and our repeat site traffic continues to grow,” added Stephanie Hill, media strategy consultant at WildAid.

“As the number of women of color entrepreneurs continues to grow, we understand the value of meeting them where they are and cultivating a supportive ecosystem of partners that share an aligned vision to advance equity in the innovation space. We're grateful to be a part of this initiative and to have resources like GumGum to help further build awareness around the work we do to champion equity and opportunity for women of color founders at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey,” stated Brittany S. Hale, Interim CEO & COO of digitalundivided.

GumGum Gives is part of the company’s commitment to building a more equitable and diverse tech industry and playing its role in positive community and social impact. Through this initiative, GumGum is able to drive awareness and support for advocacy organizations by leveraging their In-Video Connected TV (CTV) ad unit.