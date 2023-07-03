‘Good Morning America’ Kicks Off ‘Main Street U.S.A.’ Segments

Good Morning America kicked off new series “Main Street U.S.A.” in Stillwater, Minnesota, on the July 3 program. The segments highlight what Good Morning America calls “some of the most iconic Main Streets across the country and the communities, small businesses and hometown heroes that are keeping the American spirit alive along their respective Main Streets.”

Alex Perez, ABC News correspondent, checked out Stillwater July 3, as hundreds of locals came together to honor Sara Jespersen, a resident who has been key to building up Main Street in the town. “It’s a vibrant place to be,” she said. “It’s an amazing community to live in, and we’re all so proud. And I feel like every single person contributes to its success. And all these small business owners and community members — they’re parts of our heart.”

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski surprised Jespersen live on the air by officially proclaiming July 3 as Sara Jespersen Day.

Located along the St. Croix River that separates Minnesota and Wisconsin, Stillwater is in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, on the eastern edge.

The 'Main Street U.S.A.' segments take place the week of July 3-7. The ABC morning program moves on to Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia, July 4, and Chagrin Falls, Ohio, near Cleveland, July 5. Then it’s McKinney, Texas July 6 and Orlando, Florida, including Disney World, July 7.