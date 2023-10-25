Geddy Lee Hosts Paramount Plus Docuseries on Renowned Bass Players

Geddy Lee, singer and bass guitarist in the rock band Rush, hosts the docuseries Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, which premieres on Paramount Plus December 5.

Lee travels to the homes of “some of music’s most renowned bass players,” the network says, “and digs into the stories that make these musicians stand out.”

There are four episodes, as Lee chats with Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Les Claypool (Primus), Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole, Smashing Pumpkins) and Rob Trujillo (Metallica).

Paramount Plus calls the series a follow-up to Lee’s book Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass. Lee also has a memoir out November 14 called My Effin’ Life. His book tour starts at the Beacon Theater in New York on November 13.

“The idea for this show was born out of interviews I did for my first book The Big, Beautiful Book of Bass,” Lee said. “I was struck that these accomplished musicians also lived incredibly interesting, multifaceted lives offstage. Who knew bass players were so effin’ human?”

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? is produced by Allan Weinrib, and executive produced by Scot McFadyen, Sam Dunn, Rick Krim, Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Culkowski. Dunn directs the series and Daniel Richler is the writer.