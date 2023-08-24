Fuse’s Shades of Black Added Google TV, Android TV Lineup
Channel’s minutes watched up 94% in July from a year ago
Fuse Media said that its Shades of Black free, ad-supported streaming channel has been added to the lineups of Google TV and Android TV.
The network features Black culture, entertainment and lifestyle programming.
Fuse said Shades of Black has generated more than 1 billion minutes watched so far this year and was up 94% year-over-year in July.
Shade of Black is one of a number of channels added to Google TV and Android TV. Among them were four new channels from NBCUniversal.
Shades of Black is also available on FAST platform including Freevee, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and Xumo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.