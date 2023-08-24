Fuse’s Shades of Black Added Google TV, Android TV Lineup

Fuse Media said that its Shades of Black free, ad-supported streaming channel has been added to the lineups of Google TV and Android TV.

The network features Black culture, entertainment and lifestyle programming.

Fuse said Shades of Black has generated more than 1 billion minutes watched so far this year and was up 94% year-over-year in July.

Shade of Black is one of a number of channels added to Google TV and Android TV. Among them were four new channels from NBCUniversal.

Shades of Black is also available on FAST platform including Freevee, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and Xumo.