Fuse Rebrands FAST Channel to Shades of Black
Former Fuse Beat service to target Black viewers
Fuse Media has rebranded its Fuse Beat FAST channel to Shades of Black as it continues to offer content targeting Black viewers.
The service, which initially launched in 2001 and offers more than 500 hours of premium movies, series and documentaries, has posted strong audience numbers in August with more than 100 million minutes watched across all domestic platforms, according to Fuse.
Shades of Black is one of several Fuse FAST Channels that combined have recently garnered distribution deals with Freevee, Roku, Vizio, Xumo and Pluto TV, according to the company.
“The rebrand to Shades of Black aligns the channel more closely with its brand mission, which is to celebrate the multifaceted Black experience and impact on our culture,” said Fuse Media Chairman & CEO, Miguel Roggero in a statement. “In little more than a year since its launch, the channel has connected strongly with audiences, growing each month to its highest viewership yet this past August. We are thrilled with the viewer response to the channel and its uplifting content, both at home and abroad.”
