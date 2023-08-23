More NBCU Fast Channels Added To Google TV and Android TV Devices

Four more free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels from NBCUniversal have been added to Google TV and android TV devices.

The English-language channels are Murder, She Wrote, featuring the long-running Angela Lansbury mystery series, and Universal Crime with episodes of series including Columbo, Kojak and The Rockford Files.

The Spanish-language channels are Lo Mejor de Telemundo, with hit dramas, reality series and novelas, including Casa Carrado and El Señor de los Cielos and Historias de Amor with romantic comedies and other programming aimed at bilingual audiences including Pasión de Gavilanes and Una Maid en Manhattan.

Media companies are looking at FAST channels as a way to generate streaming revenue while their direct-to-consumer subscription services lose money.

NBCU has already made deals to put FAST channels on Freevee, Xumo and The Roku Channel.

Previously, Google TV carried NBCU FAST channels including NBC News Now, Today All Day, Dateline 24/7, NBC Local Stations, Telemundo al Día, and Sky News International.

NBCUniversal’s new FAST channels on third party services like Google TV are powered by Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of Xumo that provides content owners, distributors and advertisers with FAST tools and services,