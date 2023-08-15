Thanks to New NBCUniversal FAST Deal, You (and Your Cats) Can Endlessly Stream 'Murder, She Wrote' on the Roku Channel

NBCUniversal and Roku are partnering to bring new FAST channels themed around classic TV titles to the Roku Channel.

Starting Tuesday, Roku Channel users will have access to channels including Murder, She Wrote, Little House on the Prairie, Saved By the Bell and Bad Girls Club.

Additional NBCU channels arriving Tuesday include TNBC (Teen NBC), which features adolescent-themed shows like Punky Brewster; and Universal Crime, which will host a library of mysterious and suspenseful legacy content including The Rockford Files.

NBCU plans to launch additional channels Universal Action and Alfred Hitchcock Presents in partnership with Roku later this year.

The two companies previously brought NBC News Now, Dateline 24/7, Today All Day, LX, NBC local channels, Telemundo regional news channels, Sky News International, and The Rotten Tomatoes Channel to the Roku Channel as part of the same partnership.

Roku has seen success with some of its other FAST channels, including MotorTrend, a which reportedly generated over 10 million hours of ad-supported streaming earlier this summer.

The Roku Channel currently features more than 80,000 free movies and programs, and more than 350 free live linear television channels from more than 250 partners.

According to Nielsen, the Roku Channel accounted for 1.1% of total U.S. TV viewing for the month of May.

“As FAST continues to gain incredible popularity in the marketplace, we’re excited to bring such terrific content options -- including a strong roster of very well-known, fan-favorite programming -- to our viewers," said Jennifer Vaux, VP of content acquisition and programming for Roku.

Viewers hoping to watch can stream on a Roku device, a competing smart TV, or at The Roku Channel’s webpage.