Roku Channel Expands NBCU News Lineup
Four Telemundo Spanish-language stations will be added to the lineup immediately, followed by FAST channels Dateline 24/7, Today All Day and Sky News International next year
The Roku Channel is expanding its offering of news programming from NBCUniversal, adding four Telemundo-branded Spanish-language stations to its programming grid immediately, and three other NBCU FASTs in early 2023.
Starting Tuesday, Roku users will have access to regional news channels Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas.
Also read: QVC and HSN to Launch Live-Streamed 'Shopping Experiences' on Roku Channel
And early next year, Roku's free, ad-supported programming app will also include Dateline 24/7, TODAY All Day, and Sky News International.
Existing NBCU content on The Roku Channel includes NBC News NOW, several NBC local news channels, and The Rotten Tomatoes Channel. Additionally, users have wide-ranging AVOD access to NBCU shows including Will & Grace and Friday Night Lights.
“Audiences are increasingly streaming news, and we are thrilled to work with NBCUniversal, home to some of the industry’s most respected news organizations, to continue bringing our users a robust lineup of valuable news programming.” said Ashley Hovey, head of AVOD for The Roku Channel.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.