Roku Channel Expands NBCU News Lineup

The Roku Channel is expanding its offering of news programming from NBCUniversal, adding four Telemundo-branded Spanish-language stations to its programming grid immediately, and three other NBCU FASTs in early 2023.

Starting Tuesday, Roku users will have access to regional news channels Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas.

Also read: QVC and HSN to Launch Live-Streamed 'Shopping Experiences' on Roku Channel

And early next year, Roku's free, ad-supported programming app will also include Dateline 24/7, TODAY All Day, and Sky News International.

Existing NBCU content on The Roku Channel includes NBC News NOW, several NBC local news channels, and The Rotten Tomatoes Channel. Additionally, users have wide-ranging AVOD access to NBCU shows including Will & Grace and Friday Night Lights.

“Audiences are increasingly streaming news, and we are thrilled to work with NBCUniversal, home to some of the industry’s most respected news organizations, to continue bringing our users a robust lineup of valuable news programming.” said Ashley Hovey, head of AVOD for The Roku Channel.