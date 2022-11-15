QVC and HSN to Launch Live-Streamed 'Shopping Experiences' on Roku Channel
Roku Channel's quest to become the 'new cable' is now complete
When Roku Channel launched its live-TV programming guide two years ago, it seemed pretty transparent that the intention was to mimic and replace the grid-like channel-surfing bliss of pay TV.
Now the experience is complete.
Qurate Retail has announced that its venerable TV shopping channels, QVC and HSN, will operate the first live-streamed "experiences" on Roku Channel.
The channels will add 40 hours of live-streamed virtual commerce (vCommerce) programming to Roku Channel each week, including QVC's In the Kitchen with David, and HSN's Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic. (Pre-recorded content will fill out the rest of the week.)
Qurate Retail just reported a $2.74 billion third quarter loss, which company executives attributed to weakened consumer sentiment.
Roku Channel, however, offers an opportunity for the venerable TV marketing company to reinvigorate its market on a top-five FAST reaching 80 million streaming households.
It's an, er, exciting opportunity.
"We are excited to bring QVC and HSN's entertaining and engaging livestream shopping experiences to the millions of viewers found on The Roku Channel, one of the industry's leading FAST channel services," said David Apostolico, senior VP of platform strategy, development and distribution and vCommerce aentures at Qurate Retail GroupSM. "We're excited to welcome new and existing customers to QVC and HSN via The Roku Channel, while providing yet another convenient way for our fans to access our uniquely engaging vCommerce content."
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.