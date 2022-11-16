FITE 24/7 FAST Service Punches Its Way Onto Roku Channel
Ad-supported service offers combat sports content
FITE TV will look to provide knockout content to Roku Channel users with the debut on the platform of its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service featuring combat sports programming, the two parties said Tuesday.
The FITE 24/7 service will deliver to The Roku Channel boxing, pro wrestling, mixed martial arts, bare knuckle boxing and grappling matches from the FITE TV library, according to the company. Live content will also soon be available from FITE 24/7, including press conferences, weigh-ins and preliminary matches from marquee events.
“The quality and amount of action we provide on FITE 24/7 is stunning,” said FITE TV VP of distribution Louis Lewow in a statement. “Now with The Roku Channel, the amazing content our partner promoters and athletes produce every week will now be available to the U.S households with an estimated 80 million people reached by the service.”
Also: QVC and HSN to Launch Live-Streamed 'Shopping Experiences' on Roku Channel
The Roku Channel launch expands FITE 24/7’s distribution, which also includes carriage deals with LocalNow, Sports.TV, Sports Tribal, Rakuten, LG, FreeCast, Glewd, Freebie TV, Klowd and VivaLive TV, said FITE. ■
