Fox to Open ‘Mars Bar’ to Promote ‘Stars on Mars’

Fox is behind The Mars Bar, a pop-up wine bar in Los Angeles set up to celebrate upcoming competition series Stars on Mars. The bar will take over Scum & Villainy Cantina on Hollywood Boulevard premieres Monday, June 5.

William Shatner hosts the show.

“Let the Mission Specialist Sommelier take you on a star-studded odyssey to ‘Mars’ through a journey of the senses,” said Fox.

Reservations are required.

“As Stars on Mars counts down to its June 5th lift off on Fox, we’re inviting our fans to celebrate with the ultimate, two-day Hollywood launch party, complete with flights of red wine, of course,” said Jean Guerin, executive VP of publicity and corporate communications at Fox. “’The Mars Bar’ is a fitting toast to this new competition series and the perfect send-off as our celebronaut crew prepares to embark on a hilariously out-of-this-world journey to the Red Planet.”

There was an unrelated Mars Bar in New York City, a dive bar that closed in 2011.

The 12 celebs heading to “Mars” on the show include Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Ronda Rousey, Richard Sherman and Porsha Williams. The celebs will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond in the same space station, and will face conditions that simulate life on Mars.