Fox Expands Its Advanced Advertising Relationship With The Trade Desk

Fox said it has expanded its relationship with The Trade Desk.

Fox’s streaming platform Tubi was an early adopter of The Trade Desk’s Unified ID 2.0 identity system and OpenPath technology.

Fox is using UID2 to give advertisers the tools to transact on addressable inventory with greater precision, and OpenPath to provide advertisers more direct access to its premium inventory.

Trade Desk clients can now get access to more of Fox’s ad inventory through an integration between The Trade Desk and AdRise , the ad-tech platform for CTV and linear inventory developed by Tubi.

AdRise was acquired by Fox as part of its $440 million purchase of Tubi in 2020. AdRise processes both linear and CTV inventory across Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports, Fox News Media and Tubi.

“Our partnership with Fox represents a win-win for advertisers and the industry at large. It not only creates value for our shared advertisers but moves the industry forward towards an addressable and efficient marketplace,“ The Trade Desk CEO and founder Jeff Green said. “By combining Unified ID 2.0 and OpenPath, Fox’s forward-leaning approach to innovation represents a major opportunity for advertisers to apply data to their media investments on the premium, open internet.

“Fox is pioneering price discovery and helping create the new identity fabric of the open internet,” Green said. “This latest innovation in the long-term partnership between Fox and The Trade Desk represents a step forward for our industry.”

The new integrations of The Trade Desk into Fox’s platform is designed to help Fox sell more ads and help advertisers reach target audiences and measure campaign performance.

“The commitment to the deepening of our relationship with The Trade Desk highlights our belief in their vision for premium content and a more open Internet. Through our market leading brands and our AdRise technology platform, Fox and Tubi are at the forefront of enabling new and impactful ways for advertisers to reach and engage with authenticated audiences, at scale,” said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Fox’s Tubi Media Group.

“Our extended partnership with The Trade Desk builds upon many successful years of working with each other and signals the next chapter — one where we move towards a more deeply integrated marketplace and collaborate around key industry issues like transparency and identity,” Cheesbrough said.