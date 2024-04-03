Fox Using AdRise As Tech Platform For Audience Network

Fox said it would be using AdRise as the tech platform for its newly launched OneFox audience network.

AdRise was acquired by Fox as part of its $440 million purchase of Tubi in 2020. AdRise processes both linear and CTV inventory across Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports, Fox News Media and Tubi.

“AdRise has a reputation as a first mover in CTV advertising and has pioneered and underpinned the growth of our Tubi streaming business from the very beginning. We’re now extending the team and technology platform to power our audience network and video inventory across all of Fox, unlocking unique value for our agency and advertising partners,” said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group.

Fox announcement comes in the weeks leading up to an upfront in which a larger share of ad dollars will go to streaming as traditional TV viewership wanes. Media companies are investing heavily to be able to sell and management more types of digital inventory to their regular upfront customers.

“Our approach with AdRise breaks down the walls between media ecosystems, merging the scale of linear and the targeting of streaming into one centralized system,” said Jeff Collins, president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships for Fox. “We’ve increased our focus and investment in ad tech to develop the tools brands need for today’s evolving environment. In doing so, we’re ensuring that transacting with the Fox Portfolio – no matter the mix of platforms – is easy, frictionless and, most importantly, effective.”