‘Fast: Home Rescue’ Returns For Season 2 On Weather Channel Sponsored By P&G Brands

The Weather Channel said Season 2 of its series Fast: Home Rescue will debut February 17.

Season 2 is sponsored by Procter & Gamble brands Cascade and Charmin. The brands appear in episodes throughout the season in scenes that show how their performance helps save resources like energy and water.

One episode will highlight Charmin’s Protect, Grow and Restore effort. In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Charmin aims to plant 1 million trees by 2025.

Fast: Home Rescue stars former NFL player Tre Boston and his wife Cierra Boston. They help rebuild homes impacted by extreme weather like tornadoes in five days.

Season 2 features homes in Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

Fast Home Rescue appears on The Weather Channel’s television network. Episodes can all be seen on The Weather Channel streaming app.

The Weather Channel is owned by Allen Media Group.