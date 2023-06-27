The Weather Channel Streaming App Launches on Vizio Smart TVs

The Weather Channel said it has expanded its relationship with Vizio, giving users of Vizio smart TV sets access to The Weather Channel streaming connected TV app.

The app provides viewers who are not pay TV subscribers with access to the Weather Channel, original on-demand programming, customizable weather tracking and live radar, satellite and severe weather alerts.

“We are pleased that millions of Vizio users now have access to America's most trusted news source,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of The Weather Channel’s parent company, Allen Media Group, said. “Through this agreement with Vizio, we are able to expand our reach to include millions of Vizio users who can now access personalized weather tracking and best-in-class weather, news, and entertainment content on the Weather Channel streaming app.”

The app costs $2.99 a month and for a limited time, Vizio users can try it for free for seven days.

Pay TV subscribers can authenticate to access The Weather Channel programming

“Vizio TVs are the heartbeat of the home and weather plays an integral role in our users’ daily routines,” Vizio group VP, platform content and partnerships Katherine Pond said. “Extending our relationship with the Allen Media Group with the launch of the Weather Channel app adds a valuable dimension to Vizio as a daily trusted source for weather and additional programming with customizable features where it matters most.”