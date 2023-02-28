Tre and Cierra Boston Named Hosts of Weather Channel’s ‘Fast: Home Rescue’
New season starts June 18
The Weather Channel said that former National Football League safety Tre Boston and his wife Cierra will be the new hosts of Fast: Home Rescue.
The series shows rapid repairs of homes damaged by severe weather and natural disasters.
The Bostons will make their debut on the show June 18.
Weather Channel said former hosts Cody and Felicia Walker's cheidles did not align with production for these new episodes. They could return in a future season.
The series also features Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit organization that the Bostons have volunteered with to help homeowners in need. The couple also own a non-profit organization called the Tre Boston Beyond Belief Foundation, which works with detention centers, abuse shelters and at-risk programs to educate, mentor and support youth in underserved communities.,
Fast: Home Rescue is produced by Fight or Flight Studios and is executive produced by Rob Hill, Noah Mark and Sam Wasserman. Noah Mark also serves as showrunner.
Episodes of Fast: Home Rescue will be available to watch on-demand after airing on broadcast via The Weather Channel’s Connected TV app. ■
