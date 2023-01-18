Allen Media Group Takes Series ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ to Syndication
Program had debut on Byron Allen’s The Weather Channel
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it is taking the weekly one-hour series Fast: Home Rescue to broadcast syndication for fall 2023.
The series, which highlights home renovations for families impacted by natural disasters, had its debut last summer on The Weather Channel, the cable network owned by Allen.
In each episode Cody and Felicia Walker — the brother and sister-in-law of late actor Paul Walker — rebuild homes destroyed by storms. The couple runs Reach Out Worldwide, a disaster-relief organization started by the actor.
“The new series Fast: Home Rescue is at the intersection of extreme weather events and home renovation,“ Byron Allen, Allen Media Group’s founder, chairman and CEO, said. “This transformative show reveals the destructive nature of tornadoes, fires and floods, while highlighting the powerful recovery stories of each family. Viewers will experience many emotions during the one-hour episodes, from heartbreak, to surprise, and heart-warming moments of triumph.”
Fast Home Rescue is produced by Allen Media Group in conjunction with Fight or Flight Studios and is distributed exclusively by Allen Media Group Television. ■
