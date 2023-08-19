Family Movie Classic Launches On Vidgo Streaming Platform

Family Broadcasting Co. said its Family Movie Classics (FMC) channel has launched on streaming platform Vidgo.

FMC has been adding streaming distribution and is now carried by DirecTV Stream, Frndly TV, Philo and Freecast. It is available in 25 million homes, Family Broadcasting said.

“Vidgo has been a great partner and we’re delighted to extend the partnership to include FMC,” said Cara Conte, senior VP, Affiliate Sales of FETV and FMC. “FMC now joins our sister network FETV on the Vidgo lineup and provides us with the opportunity to deliver our beloved content to an even broader audience.”

FMC is best known for John Wayne Friday Night Feature, which draws is six-shooter every Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Duke’s films, Rio Bravo, El Dorado, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Sands of Iwo Jima appear.

FMC’s schedule also includes a Sunday Double Feature, Legends of the West, and Primetime Pictures.

Featured films for August include Gilda, Cowboy, Bye Bye Birdie and Suddenly, Last Summer.