Family Movie Classics Launches On FreeCast

Family Entertainment Television said its Family Movie Classics (FMC) channel has added carriage on FreeCast, the streaming programming service.

Family Entertainment Television’s FETV was already in the FreeCast lineup.

“We are delighted to partner with Freecast to bring FMC to their subscribers,” said Cara Conte, senior VP, affiliate sales of FETV and FMC. “This partnership expands FMC’s reach among virtual providers and allows us to deliver our captivating content to an even broader audience.”

FMC’s launch on FreeCast coincides with the return of FMC’s John Wayne Friday Night Feature on June 2 with Big Jake.

Other upcoming specials on FMC include The Sunday Double Feature, Primetime Pictures and Legends of the West.