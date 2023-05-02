Family Entertainment Television Renews Films Starring John Wayne

John Wayne once said "a man deserves a second chance, but keep an eye on him."

The pilgrims at Family Entertainment Television are giving The Duke a second shot, renewing a selection of films that have been airing on FMC--Family Movie Channel-- and FETV since 2022.

The films seem to have hit a bullseye with FETV viewers. In the first half of 2022, the John Wayne Movie Matinee on FETV reached nearly 3.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

“The FETV and FMC audiences have spoken – they love our John Wayne films and they want more,” said Jaclyn Rann Cohen, executive VP, content acquisitions and strategy for FETV and FMC. “We are happy to oblige and have been hard at work building a bespoke schedule of quintessential John Wayne movies. We are excited to present these curated titles for seven straight months, while also engaging with our audience on social media through trivia and authentic backstory surrounding the programming.”

Beginning June 2, FMC will air a John Wayne Friday Night Feature every Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. The same film will air during the John Wayne Movie Matinee Sundays at 3 p.m. on FETV.

John Wayne films in the FETV package include El Dorado, Big Jake, Rio Bravo and Sands of Iwo Jima