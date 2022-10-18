Family Entertainment Television Launches FETV, FMC on Philo
FETV had record ratings in August
Family Entertainment Television said it launched its FETV and movie channel FMC on the Philo streaming service.
“We value the relationship we have built with Philo and are excited to bring our family-friendly content to their subscribers,” said Cara Conte, senior VP of Affiliate Sales for FETV and FMC. “With our continued expansion of FETV and FMC among virtual providers, we look forward to building on our ratings momentum for both networks.”
FETV, launched in 2013, recently added Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman to a lineup that already features classic series like Rawhide, Perry Mason and Leave It to Beaver, as well as Gunsmoke and Perry Mason TV movies.
FETV had its highest monthly C3 ratings according to Nielsen in August. The channel got a boost after being added to Comcast systems. Following its launch on Altice’s Optimum system, it had more than 50 million subscribers.
FMC, started up in 2021. Is featuring Westerns in October, with The Gambler series starring Kenny Rogers, Cowboy starring Glenn Ford and Coroner Creek with Randoph Scott. ■
