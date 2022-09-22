Family Entertainment Television Adds Optimum Carriage in New York Market

Family Entertainment TV said it has been launched by Altice USA’s Optimum TV in the New York City market.

Adding Optimum gives the network, owned by Family Broadcasting Co., South Bend, Inc., more than 50 million subscribers.

“We are delighted to partner with Optimum,” said Cara Conte, senior VP of affiliate sales for FETV and its sister network Family Movie Classics. “This launch gives us even greater reach into the vital New York Metropolitan area and increases our distribution base to well over 50 million subscribers.”

FETV said the launch was well-timed because it is adding Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman to its programming lineup this weekend. The channels will be running a "Family: WeeQUINNed Marathon" on Sept. 24 and 25.

FETV had record ratings in August, recording its highest monthly average ever in total day with total audiences, households, adults 25-54 and adults 35-64. It also had record primetime viewing among adults 25-54 and adults 35-64.

During August, FETV was ranked 41st among cable networks in total day households among ad-supported cable networks and No. 35 in primetime with households. ■