FETV on Record Ratings Run After Being Added to Comcast Systems
Network looks forward to the addition of ‘Dr. Quinn’ in September
While most of the TV business focuses on streaming, Family Entertainment Television is getting a boost from cable.
After being launched by Comcast, giving it an additional 11 million subscribers, FETV registered record viewing for June and the second quarter, using Nielsen’s C3 ratings, the number used by media buyers..
The family-oriented network posted its highest ever monthly average viewing in total day and prime among total audience, adults 25 to 54 and adults 35 to 64 in June.
In the quarter, it similarly had new highs in prime and total day with households, adults 25-54 and adults 35-64.
Along the way it has racked up 52 consecutive seeks of year-over-year growth in total day and total audience.
Since first getting Nielsen numbers in September 2019, FETV’s ratings are up 44% in prime and 54% in households.
The channel has gotten a boost from Perry Mason movies, which it will continue to run throughout the summer. It plans to build on its momentum as more cable subscriber find the channel and with the addition of Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman in September.
“In an increasingly fragmented entertainment world, we’re thrilled to see our audience consistently growing and our timeless slate of family-friendly programming resonating with viewers,” said Drew Sumrall, president and CEO of FETV. “We aim to entertain audiences with our vast library of quality TV shows and movies, and these record-breaking ratings validate our programming and distribution strategies.”
FETV was launched in 2013 and is now available in more than 50 million homes. Its parent company Family Broadcasting Co., of South Bend, Indiana, launched a movie channel, FMC, in 2021. ■
