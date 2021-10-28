Family Entertainment Television Launches Family Movie Classics Channel on Dish

Family Entertainment Television said it launched a new network, Family Movie Classics on Dish Network, reaching nearly 9 million subscribers.

The channel features classic movies appropriate to be enjoyed by the whole family.

“This is a very proud day in our company’s history,” said president and CEO Drew Sumrall. “We continually strive to bring good, wholesome entertainment to American families. FMC is a major step toward achieving that goal, and with Dish TV as a launch partner, the future is very bright for this network.”

Family Entertainment Television also producers FETV. FETV features classic and inspirational programming, including TV series from the 1950s through the 1990s like Perry Mason, Matlock, Barney Miller and Bewitched.