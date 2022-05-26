Family Entertainment TV Gets Big Boost With Carriage on Comcast

Family Broadcasting Co.’s Family Entertainment Television got a big distribution boost by reaching a deal to be carried by Comcast, the top cable TV provider.

With Comcast adding 11 million households, FETV is now available to 50 million pay-TV subscribers, a level that will make it more interesting to national advertisers.

FETV was launched in 2013. The company added FMC–Family Movie Classics in 2021.

“We are thrilled to expand our distribution above 50 million subscribers, bringing our family-friendly content to millions more households,” said Cara Conte, senior VP, affiliate sales. “FETV entertains our audience with quality TV shows and movies, and we are excited to reach more viewers with our slate of beloved programming.”

FETV features family friendly favorite TV shows and movies. The channel recently added the drama Emergency!, which ran on NBC from 1972 to 1977. The new show contributed to FETV having its best month ever in primetime in April, attracting 17,000 viewers 18 to 49 and 20,000 in the 25 to 54-year-old demo.