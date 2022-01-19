FETV and FMC Launched On NextGen Service Evoca TV

Family Entertainment Television said it made a carriage deal with NextGen television service Evoca TV , which has added FETV and movie channel Family Movie Classics to its lineup.

Evoca TV uses the NextGen TV standard ATSC 3.0 to deliver its pay TV service to subscribers in Idaho, Arizona and Colorado.

“We are so pleased to bring FETV and FMC’s lineup of quality, family-friendly programming to the Evoca customer,” said Cara Conte, senior VP of Affiliate Sales for FETV and FMC.

Also: Family Movie Classics Added to Frndly TV Channel Lineup

This month, FMC began airing John Wayne films every Friday night and Saturday night. FETV repeats the film on Sunday afternoons.

Also: Evoca Aims to Take on Cable Company Cox in Phoenix with ATSC 3.0 Pay TV Service

“We are excited to be offering more ‘safe for children programming’ with the additions of FETV and FMC,” said Dana McLeod, CFO and head of content at Evoca. ■