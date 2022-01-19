FETV and FMC Launched On NextGen Service Evoca TV
MVPD serving subscribers in Idaho, Arizona, Colorado
Family Entertainment Television said it made a carriage deal with NextGen television service Evoca TV, which has added FETV and movie channel Family Movie Classics to its lineup.
Evoca TV uses the NextGen TV standard ATSC 3.0 to deliver its pay TV service to subscribers in Idaho, Arizona and Colorado.
“We are so pleased to bring FETV and FMC’s lineup of quality, family-friendly programming to the Evoca customer,” said Cara Conte, senior VP of Affiliate Sales for FETV and FMC.
This month, FMC began airing John Wayne films every Friday night and Saturday night. FETV repeats the film on Sunday afternoons.
“We are excited to be offering more ‘safe for children programming’ with the additions of FETV and FMC,” said Dana McLeod, CFO and head of content at Evoca. ■
