Evoca Aims to Take on Cable Company Cox in Phoenix with ATSC 3.0 Pay TV Service

Idaho-based virtual pay TV startup Evoca last week quietly announced that it will expand its service to Phoenix, Arizona.

No deployment date has been announced, but the company says it’s targeting an August/September timeline.

Evoca delivers the bulk of its live- and VOD programming over ATSC 3.0, requiring only a small amount of internet bandwidth for things like metadata. The service, which offers more than 60 channels for $50 a month, has been in beta mode in Boise, Idaho since August of last year, expanding its test to nearby Twin Falls, Idaho in March.

Venturing into Phoenix will pit it against incumbent cable operator Cox Communications.

Evoca quietly slipped the news about Phoenix into a joint announcement with adult-learning company Unmudi about a new educational channel that’s coming to the Evoca service. The new channel, called Path, will feature programming designed to connect audience members to job and skills training.