Family Entertainment Television’s FETV, FMC Launch on altafiber
By Jon Lafayette published
Family-friendly channels join lineup at distributor formerly known as Cincinnati Bell
Family Entertainment Television said it launched its family friendly FETV and FMC movie channel on altafiber, formerly known as Cincinnati Bell.
“Welcome to the family, altafiber!” said Cara Conte, senior VP of affiliate sales for FETV and FMC. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the lineup and bring FETV and FMC’s quality, family-friendly programming to altafiber customers.”
In April, FETV will be adding the medical drama Emergency! to its lineup.
The company said FETV had record ratings in February, according to Nielsen, with its best total day household C3 numbers. It also recorded its second best month for C3 ratings in primetime for households, total audience and total adults.
Family Entertainment launched Family Movie Classics (FMC) in October. It was first distributed by Dish and has since been added by other outfits including Frndly TV and Evoca TV. One of its highlights is its John Wayne Movie Nights on Fridays. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
