FMC In 25 Million Homes After Launch on DirecTV Platforms

Family Broadcasting Co. said it made a distribution deal with DirecTV, which launched the FMC (Family Movie Classics) channel on the DirecTV satellite service, DirecTV Stream and U-verse.

The launch puts two-year-old FMC in 25 million homes.

DirecTV already carried Family Broadcasting’s FETV on satellite and U-verse.

“DirecTV has been a tremendous partner for us throughout the years, and we are thrilled to bring another network with cherished content to their customers across DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and AT&T U-verse,” said Cara Conte, senior VP, affiliate sales of FETV and FMC. “We look forward to entertaining and captivating these viewers with our lineup of curated classic movies the whole family can enjoy.”

FMC’s programming lineup is highlights by its John Wayne Friday Night Feature.

The channel also has its Sunday Double Feature, Legends of the West and Primetime Pictures franchises.

Films on FMC in July include The Big Heat, The Man from Laramie, From Here to Eternity and All That Heaven Allows.