Driver Studios Teams With Qonsent for Privacy-Based Interactive CTV Ads

Media and technology company Driver Studios said it made a deal with Qonsent to create privacy-focused interactive advertising products for connected TV.

The companies will enable brands to capitalize on the growth of connected TV and smart TV usage with advertising messages from Driver Studios that are immersive and precisely targeted, while using Qonsent’s technology to obtain consent for data use directly from adult consumers.

(Image credit: Driver Studios)

Qonsent also lets brands generate alternative identifiers such as UID2.0, LiveRamp’s ATS Ramp ID or TransUnion’s IDs from the ad unit.

The ad experiences created by Driver Studios include shoppable ads.

“Our industry is at a turning point with the rise of interactive TV, a growing need for data privacy and transparency, and the end of cookies across digital. Our ability to deliver engaging and brand-safe advertising experiences makes the Driver Studios and Qonsent solution a building block for the future of CTV advertising, and a win-win-win for brands, media companies and viewers,” Diana Horowitz, chief revenue officer and co-chief operating officer of Driver Studios, said.

With products that put parents in control of family privacy, Qonsent and Driver Studios can provide increased value and interactivity to brands and audiences without collecting any data from children.

“Qonsent’s mission is to reshape first-party data relationships between businesses and consumers to empower a new era of trusted and secure engagements,” said Jesse Redniss, CEO of Qonsent.

“Our solution is recognized and trusted across the industry, and we’re delighted to bring it to a broad audience through our partnership with Driver Studios,” Redniss said.