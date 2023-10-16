LiveRamp, Yahoo Expand Collaboration on Addressable Ads

LiveRamp and Yahoo said they expanded their relationship, enabling publishers using LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution to take advantage of Yahoo’s ConnectID identity system.

The companies expect the combination to unlock additional addressable advertising demand and reach.

“We strongly believe in authenticated addressability, and this partnership enables greater reach that will endure beyond third-party signal loss,” Yahoo chief revenue officer Elizabeth Herbst-Brady said. “We’re making it easier for marketers and publishers to leverage these solutions and maximize results, while simultaneously supporting more seamless transactions across the open Web.”

The 450 publisher brands that already have adopted LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution will be able to integrate with Yahoo ConnectID with minimal effort and better monetize their addressable supply.

“Yahoo is a powerful advocate for authenticated identity, and the connectivity we’re partnering to enable across their DSP and Yahoo ConnectID will help make the post-signal world a better experience for marketers than the world of today,” LiveRamp senior VP, activations and addressability Travis Clinger said. “Marketers and publishers now have even more flexibility to engage, personalize and measure their customer journey.”