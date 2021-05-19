LiveRamp Says Authenticated Traffic Solution Adopted By 400 Publishers

LiveRamp said its Authenticated Traffic Solution, introduced two years ago, has been adopted by more than 400 publishers and 70 demand and supply platforms.

ATS lets marketers target customers and measure campaign outcomes in a post-cookie world, without device identifiers.

“The digital industry is undergoing massive shifts with the end of third-party cookies and mobile device identifiers. We set out to create the neutral and interoperable infrastructure for this new era, and the incredible, worldwide adoption of ATS proves we’ve done just that,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. “Simply put, ATS places publishers and marketers in control of their data. It generates better results for marketers, higher yields for publishers and provides the opportunity for greater transparency. Over 100 brands use ATS, including clients through agency partnerships, and we expect this number only to grow.”

Microsoft Advertising, the world’s second-largest publisher is using ATS and has seen a 40% increase in CPMs on authenticated impressions.

"TV viewers are now well-integrated into streaming environments, which are fragmented across a wide variety of device platforms for advertisers. This makes the marketer's challenge of reaching and measuring a target audience multi-dimensional, and having a people-based identifier is important to ensure that advertising campaigns are relevant across channels and devices," said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi. “LiveRamp helps enable authenticated, first-party relationships with our viewers so we can continue to deliver impactful experiences, at scale."

According to a study from Forrester Consulting commissioned by LiveRamp, advertisers who use ATS can achieve 343% ROI over three years, with payback within six months of the initial investment.

“Our industry has reached a crossroads where we can move forward with a transparent, privacy-conscious approach to user authentication, or risk the same faults we saw with the cookie,” said Liane Nadeu, senior VP and head of precision media and investments at Digitas North America. “Our advice to clients is to take advantage of the time left before third-party cookies leave the ecosystem, and test and invest in authenticated solutions that will maintain consumer trust moving forward.”