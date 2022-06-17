Roku Partners with Walmart to Enable 'Shoppable' Connected TV Ads
Watching TV used to be our sanctuary from double-digit inflation and our cratering credit scores. Now, we can make our problems even worse from the comfort of our couch.
Roku is leveraging its OpenView advertising platform and a new e-commerce partnership with Walmart to enable "shoppable" connected TV ads.
Roku users, already signed up with Roku Pay to rent and purchase movies, as well as enable subscription streaming apps, will be able to buy select goods merely by selecting an "OK" menu item. Walmart will handle the fulfillment.
“We’re making shopping on TV as easy as it is on social,” said Peter Hamilton, Head of TV commerce, Roku. “For years, streamers have purchased new Roku devices and signed up for millions of subscriptions with their Roku remote. Streaming commerce brings that same ease and convenience to marketers and shoppers.”
Added White, chief marketing officer for Walmart: “No one has cracked the code around video shoppability. By working with Roku, we’re the first to market retailer to bring customers a new shoppable experience and seamless checkout on the largest screen in their homes -- their TV.”
