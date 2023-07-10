DirecTV Makes Deal With Weigel To Distribute MeTV Nationally

Weigel Broadcasting and DirecTV said they made a deal that will make MeTV available nationally in high definition via the DirecTV satellite service and DirecTV Steam.

MeTV, a digital broadcast network offering classic TV shows, has been available on DirecTV’s Uverse TV platform since 2012.

“MeTV is ‘Memorable Entertainment Television,’ making it a uniquely valuable addition to the DirecTV channel lineup nationwide,” Weigel vice chairman Neal Sabin said. “We couldn’t be happier to seal this deal which allows us to add MeTV beyond the existing markets and deliver some of the most cherished and timeless television ever made to DirecTV subscribers coast-to-coast.”

DirecTV has been looking to aggregate more sources of TV programming, including streaming services as well as digital broadcast channels .

“This agreement provides Weigel additional reach to grow its viewership and sponsors, while furthering DirecTV national and local programming interests,” Linda Burakoff, senior VP of content and programming at DirecTV, said. “We continue to work creatively, and respectfully, with Weigel and other broadcasters to identify our mutual priorities, and then develop them together to expand our customers, sponsors and future prospects.”