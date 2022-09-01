DirecTV Launches Over-the-Air Digital Networks From Scripps

DirecTV said it has added Bounce and Grit, two of E.W. Scripps ’ digital multicast networks, to its satellite system, effective Thursday.

For Scripps, it is part of an ongoing effort to put its channels on multiple distribution platforms in addition to over-the air. It has free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) versions of seven of its networks on most major distributors.

“Bounce is the fastest growing Black-audience-focused network on television, and the enormous popularity of the western genre has made Grit a hot and highly-rated network as well,” said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer for Scripps Networks division. “DirecTV recognizes the importance and value in offering both networks, and we look forward to their customers enjoying Bounce and Grit for years to come.”

In May, DirecTV Stream, the company’s virtual MVPD, started streaming Grit and Bounce. It also launched NBCUniversal's Cozi TV.

Bounce, originally launched as a digital multicast channel, is on DirecTV channel 82. Bounce XL, the FAST version, is on platforms including The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Freevee, Xumo, TCL and Pluto TV.

Grit, which also started out as a multicast channel is on channel 81. Grit is also on Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, The Roku Channel, Tubi, TCL, Freevee and Vizio WatchFree Plus. ■