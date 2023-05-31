David Levy’s Horizon Sports Acquires Blake Sports Group

Horizon Sports & Experiences , started by former Turner president David Levy and Chris Weil, agreed to acquire Blake Sports Group, a full-service sports marketing agency.

Founded in 2008, Blake Sports Group specializes in corporate consulting, event management, athlete marketing and global concierge programs. Blake’s clients include Cognizant, which it advised on auto racing and golf sponsorships.

David Levy (Image credit: Horizon Media)

Blake Sports Group founder and CEO Dennis Blake and agency chief operating officer Darren Blake, both join HS&E as executive VPs of talent and business development.

“Dennis and I could not be more excited for the opportunity to join two veterans like Chris and David, whose experience and leadership are unparalleled within the industry,” Blake said. “We’re looking forward to the next chapter as part of the HS&E family and further accelerating the growth of the agency. Both of our companies share the same vision, and we can’t think of a more perfect fit."

Horizon Sports, launched last year, is affiliated with Horizon Media. It produced the Pickleball Slam, which aired on ESPN in April. It was also named to manage sponsorships for the One Championship martial arts organization.

“I have watched Dennis and Darren grow Blake Sports Group over the last ten years, and they have done a great job of adding premier clients to their roster both with brands and with talent,” said Weil, co-CEO of Horizon Sports. “We are excited that they are joining HS&E and together we see tremendous future growth opportunities.”