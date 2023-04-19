Horizon Sports To Manage Sponsorships for One Championship

Horizon Sports & Experiences said it will help manage sponsorship, entitlements and brand activations in the United States for martial-arts organization One Championship.

Formed last year by co-CEOs David Levy and Chris Weil, Horizon Sports , will be looking at ways to attract new and innovative sponsors to One Championship.

Horizon Sports, which recently produced the Pickleball Slam on ESPN, will identify, negotiate and represent sponsorship and entitlement agreements. It will also provide data and analytics services.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Horizon Sports & Experiences as we prepare to officially launch in the U.S.,” Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of One Championship, said. “The U.S. is the world’s largest and most sophisticated sports and entertainment market and home to the world’s most elite sports leagues and properties. We’re grateful for HS&E’s staunch support to help us scale and succeed as we host our dynamic martial arts events live for the first time in front of our passionate U.S. fan base.”

One Championship makes its on-the-ground U.S. debut on May 5 in Colorado, when the top of the card will feature flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

The event will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video as part of a multi-year agreement announced last year in which Prime will show 12 One Championship events per year.

“One Championship is one of the biggest sports media properties in the world, and we’re excited to partner with them,” David Levy, co-CEO of HS&E, said. “As One Championship embarks on its U.S. debut next month, this is the perfect time to collaboratively work together to break new boundaries, create innovative sponsorships and activations for brands looking to connect with the unequivocal leader in martial arts and its engaged fan base.”